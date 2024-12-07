Stifel Financial Corp Has $86 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,644 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $86,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $24,327,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 236,811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,005,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 31.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $153.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.82. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

