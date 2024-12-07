Stifel Financial Corp Has $53.29 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 449,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 171,579 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $53,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,748,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,997,196 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.