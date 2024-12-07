Stifel Financial Corp Buys 65,602 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,499,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,602 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.33% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $76,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

