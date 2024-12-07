Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 13,180 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Henry Schein worth $81,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,177,000 after purchasing an additional 237,888 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,540,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,072,000 after purchasing an additional 414,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,640,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

