Steven Clive Miller Sells 14,853 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 14,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $335,826.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,591.06. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70.

On Friday, September 6th, Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $198,536.00.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at $167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at $186,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

