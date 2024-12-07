State Street Corp Has $1.77 Billion Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State Street Corp increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,468,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,766,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Centene by 526.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 47,257 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 23.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 32.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Centene by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 101,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. This trade represents a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 4,117 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at $40,567,523.20. This represents a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 2.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Centene stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $56.44 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

