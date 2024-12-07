State Street Corp Has $1.51 Billion Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.82% of Dell Technologies worth $1,513,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 449,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,292,000 after purchasing an additional 171,579 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,748,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,997,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

