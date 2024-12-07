State Street Corp Has $1.40 Billion Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,403,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 7.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in NVR by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NVR by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. The trade was a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,946.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,330.74 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9,337.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,690.83.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $125.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

