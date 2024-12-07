State Street Corp Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,349,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 482,143 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $1,563,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,169,000 after acquiring an additional 231,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,436,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,207,000 after purchasing an additional 124,686 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,750,000 after purchasing an additional 107,086 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,397,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,185,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,768,000 after buying an additional 47,998 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $123.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

