State Street Corp Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.99% of Corteva worth $2,015,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Corteva by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $59.46 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.