State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018,256 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.70% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $1,914,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $245,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $77.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

