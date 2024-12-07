State Street Corp Acquires 149,871 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,858,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 149,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,044,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 92.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.65.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $166.83 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.52 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.46 and its 200 day moving average is $189.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

