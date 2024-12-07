Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Star Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE SGU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGU. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Star Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

