Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$138.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STN. Raymond James lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$128.10.
Stantec Stock Performance
Stantec Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.
Insider Activity
In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$121.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,960.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
