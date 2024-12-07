SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33). Approximately 332,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,114,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.34).
SQN Asset Finance Income Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.50.
About SQN Asset Finance Income
SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.
