Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $9.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $7.70 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,068.63. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $80,578.53. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,255.01. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sprinklr by 15.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth $105,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXM opened at $8.80 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

