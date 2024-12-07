Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SPXSY opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

