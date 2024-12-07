Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.13 and traded as high as $28.07. Spear Alpha ETF shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 22,959 shares traded.

Spear Alpha ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $60.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.

Get Spear Alpha ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Spear Alpha ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spear Alpha ETF stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of Spear Alpha ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.