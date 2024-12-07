SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.