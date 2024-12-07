SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Zega Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Zega Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 546,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 3.5% of Zega Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $22,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

