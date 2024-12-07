SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. SpartanNash has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $24.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.48%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

