Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 402,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $357.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.16.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $2.14 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $1,270,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $830,586.54. This represents a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total transaction of $4,244,095.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. The trade was a 18.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,701 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

