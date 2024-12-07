Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. 4,234,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 27,521,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.
Snap Stock Up 2.3 %
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $214,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 464,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,067.01. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $77,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,132. This trade represents a 10.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,406,709 shares of company stock valued at $16,662,107 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 62.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,211,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 2,386,519 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap by 105.6% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,406,000 after buying an additional 4,098,847 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $1,345,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $2,349,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $832,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
