Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 20.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,773.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,198.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 823.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

