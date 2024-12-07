Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Sells $45,765.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,390.84. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.86 and its 200-day moving average is $179.20. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.42 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

