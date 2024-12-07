Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $368.55, but opened at $359.54. Sezzle shares last traded at $367.69, with a volume of 11,890 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Sezzle Stock Down 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 9.23.

In other news, Director Kyle M. Brehm purchased 110 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $360.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,480. This trade represents a 3.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.72, for a total value of $1,118,193.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,139,833. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,466 shares of company stock valued at $12,169,917 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sezzle by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sezzle by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

See Also

