Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Kyle M. Brehm Purchases 110 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Kyle M. Brehm acquired 110 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $360.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,480. This represents a 3.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sezzle Stock Down 2.9 %

SEZL opened at $362.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.49. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $477.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

