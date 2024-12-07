ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $32,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. StockNews.com raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.26.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total value of $314,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,968,892.65. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $333,219.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,725.40. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $1,124.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.86, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $977.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $855.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,137.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

