Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $4,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,588,694.63. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,831,893.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,563.80. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,655 shares of company stock worth $9,356,203. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Service Co. International

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.