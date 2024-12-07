Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.10, but opened at $66.46. Semtech shares last traded at $66.35, with a volume of 273,141 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Get Semtech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech

Semtech Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Semtech had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,239,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 135.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.