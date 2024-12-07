Sean Hehir Sells 1,017,000 Shares of BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) Stock

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN – Get Free Report) insider Sean Hehir sold 1,017,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.17), for a total transaction of A$264,420.00 ($169,500.00).

Sean Hehir also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BrainChip alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Sean Hehir bought 2,000,000 shares of BrainChip stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$540,000.00 ($346,153.85).

BrainChip Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.