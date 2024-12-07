Scotiabank Begins Coverage on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Stock analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

PUBM stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $802.96 million, a P/E ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.40.

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $44,663.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,707.48. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,222 shares in the company, valued at $350,250.12. The trade was a 50.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,246. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 519,275 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,582,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 28,255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 290,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 239,406 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

