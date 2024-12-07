Saul Centers, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years. Saul Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 173.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Saul Centers to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

Saul Centers Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $39.94 on Friday. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $965.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

