Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Kathryn Jean Boor Sells 1,636 Shares of Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance
Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 489.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sarepta Therapeutics
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Nebius Group Stock: A Rising AI Infrastructure Star
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Celsius Stock May Thrive as Pepsi and Coca-Cola Face Headwinds
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Lemonade’s AI Edge: A Disruptor in the Insurance Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.