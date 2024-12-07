Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Kathryn Jean Boor Sells 1,636 Shares of Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 489.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

