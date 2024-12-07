Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Trading Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.97). Approximately 46,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 188,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.99).

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £53.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.

About Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

