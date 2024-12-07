Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.79. 492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Samsonite International
Samsonite International Trading Up 3.0 %
Samsonite International Company Profile
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Samsonite International
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.