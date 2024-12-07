Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.79. 492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Samsonite International

Samsonite International Trading Up 3.0 %

Samsonite International Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.56.

(Get Free Report)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.