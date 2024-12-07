SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,310 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,980,000 after purchasing an additional 127,367 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,749,000 after purchasing an additional 144,223 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 810,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 90,827 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

