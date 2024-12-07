SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 949 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.5 %

VRT opened at $133.85 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $145.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

