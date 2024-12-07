SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,137 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,747,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,886,000 after purchasing an additional 356,704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,282,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after buying an additional 188,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,352,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59,240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,034,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,606.72. This represents a 49.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $238,180. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.17%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

