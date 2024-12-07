SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 8,488.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:UAUG opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

