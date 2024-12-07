SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 294,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,535,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 248,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% during the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 203,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $277.76 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $207.75 and a 1 year high of $278.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.60.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
