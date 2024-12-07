SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 495.4% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 739.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

IVW stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $104.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

