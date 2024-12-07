SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. FMR LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,725,000 after buying an additional 215,782 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,554,000 after acquiring an additional 66,482 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,798,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,969,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $711,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $699,481,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $384.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.60 and its 200-day moving average is $352.99. The company has a market cap of $146.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $285.79 and a 52-week high of $398.20.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.40.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 17.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,781 shares of company stock worth $24,612,275 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

