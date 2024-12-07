Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 119.80 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.57). 167,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 323,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.20 ($1.60).

Saga Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £165.37 million, a PE ratio of -109.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.39.

About Saga

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. The company offers travel, motor, home, private medical, and other insurance products; and insurance underwriting services.

