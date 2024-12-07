Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP lessened its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,077,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,011 shares during the period. Ryan Specialty makes up about 4.9% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned 1.56% of Ryan Specialty worth $270,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYAN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $500,058.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,201.12. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $1,055,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,236.54. The trade was a 54.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

