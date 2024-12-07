Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 804 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $403.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.69 and its 200 day moving average is $332.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

