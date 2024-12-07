Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 7,219 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $188,578,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Corteva by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,126 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corteva by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,106,000 after buying an additional 1,514,954 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 700.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after buying an additional 1,139,297 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.