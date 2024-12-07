Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,298 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Timken worth $30,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 34.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,376,000 after purchasing an additional 434,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 3,179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 193,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 187,946 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128,791 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Timken by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,679,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after acquiring an additional 107,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Timken by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,667,000 after acquiring an additional 97,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $94.71.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $2,297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,606.15. The trade was a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

