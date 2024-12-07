Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $25.94 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of OGE Energy worth $25,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 391,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 235.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 207.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $450,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE opened at $42.30 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 87.05%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,127.12. This trade represents a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

