Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.25 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $18,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 68.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 22.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,043,000.

Several research firms have commented on RACE. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.14.

RACE opened at $458.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.98. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $330.15 and a twelve month high of $498.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

